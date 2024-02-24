Iwobi, Bassey score as Fulham stun Man Utd; Awoniyi’s Forest beaten

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were on target for Fulham in their 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Bassey had opened scoring for the visitors in the 65th minute before the Red Devils thought they had rescued a point in the 89th through a Harry Maguire equaliser.

But Iwobi stunned their hosts with a 97th-minute winner to help Fulham go home with all three points.

The win for Fulham was only their second Old Trafford victory since 1963, as they forced United to suffer a major blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Elsewhere, Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi provided an assist for Nottingham Forest in their 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi provided an assist for Nottingham Forest in their 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Douglas Luiz scored twice as a scintillating attacking display earned Aston Villa all three points at Villa Park.

At Amex Stadium, Brighton were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton.

Both goals came from central defenders as Lewis Dunk headed home Pascal Gross’ cross five minutes into time added on to cancel out Jarrad Branthwaite’s superb opener.

In another Premier League encounter played concurrently, Crystal Palace thrashed Burnley 3-0, with Burnley finishing the game with 10 men.

