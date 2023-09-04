Lagos govt issues fresh flood alerts, warns affected residents to evacuate

The Lagos State Government has issued a fresh flood alert for the month of September, warning residents of listed areas to immediately evacuate for the safety of their lives and properties.

According to the alert issued on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Lekan Shodeinde, the affected areas include Alagbole, Meiran, Maidan, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode-Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku and Lekki-Ajah.

In the statement, Shodeinde said the warning became necessary following the release of an updated 2023 Water Releases Forecast for Flood Control by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority.

Shodeinde explained in the statement that from the report, the total amount of Rainfall recorded from January to August 2023 (1,128.6mm) will be higher than that of January to August of the year 2021 (713.4mm) & 2022 (848.1mm) which will likely lead to massive flooding in the catchment areas identified.

“When some of the other figures released by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority is further scrutinized for volume of water spilled, it shows that for the 12 months of 2021, 1,102mcm was spilled, while for the 12 months of 2022, a total of 1,475.6 mcm was spilled, while in the first eight months of this year, a total of 1,393,1mcm has already been spilled by the River Basin Authority pointing in the direction that more water will be released when factored with the remaining four months in 2023,” Shodeinde noted.

“This warning has become necessary because there is much water to be expected in September 2023 in addition to the heavy downpours that usually associated with the months of September and December every year along Ogun River Basin and other related predictions.

“This warning is from the Nigeria Metrological Services (NIMET), Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other related agencies,” he added.

He further stated that the utmost concern of the Lagos State government is “the safety of lives and properties of residents,” and urged residents and property owners in the listed areas to be ready to move upland when the water level rises showing signs of flooding just as it is advisable to all residents across the state.

