Lagos Gov Sanwo-Olu launches Blue rail line, vows to complete Red Line by 2023 (Photos)

The construction of the redline light rail system from Ebute Metta to Agbado, which is 95% complete, will be ready by the end of 2023, according to Lagos State Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu revealed this to the media on Monday after officially launching the blue light rail passenger service with his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat, who had already taken the train’s inaugural voyage from Lagos’ CMS Terminal to Mile-2 Station.

The governor, said that the flyover being constructed for the Red Line would be commissioned and opened gradually beginning from the end of September so that passengers and motorists can start using the facilities. The Ikeja-Along Bridge, Yaba, Oyingbo and others.

READ ALSO:Lagos Blue Rail Line begins operation Monday

According to him, “The train stations will also be unveiled also gradually, the rolling stock is being retrofitted already. We are just putting finishing touches to the project.”

Sanwo-Olu’s added that the red line would be much bigger than the blue line rail when completed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now