Lagos Blue Rail Line begins operation Monday

The first phase of the Lagos State Blue Rail Line will commence operation on Monday.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this at the Marina Train Station on Wednesday.

She said the first train ride would kick off by 9:00 a.m. from Marina to Mile 2 Train Station with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on board with other passengers.

Akinajo said: “For the first four weeks the rain will run only 12 trips with the locomotive system. After one month, LAMATA will commence electric powered train operation with 76 trips, transporting between 150,000 and 175,000.

“These trips will begin from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on a daily basis and the train will only stop for 90 seconds at each station.”

The LAMATA chief noted that the palliative measures announced by Sanwo-Olu on the transport system in the state would be extended to the train network.

