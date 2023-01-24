Buhari commissions Blue Rail Line in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Blue Rail Line in Lagos.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, joined other top government officials in a maiden ride from the Marina Station to the National Theatre in the Iganmu area of the state.

In his address at the event, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the Blue Line would accommodate about 25,000 passengers per hour.

The governor added that the project would position Lagos to compete favourably with other megacities across the world.

He said: “This iconic Marina Station would be the largest and busiest in Africa. It has the capacity to process about 450 passengers per minute, meaning that in an hour this station can process about 25,000 passengers.”

In his remark, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, credited the project to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that Tinubu envisioned and laid the foundation for the project during his tenure as governor of the state.

“The project master plan has six rail lines and one monorail, 14 Bus Rapid Transit corridors, over 20 water routes, and several major roads,” the deputy governor stated.

