Police kills one suspected armed robber, arrests 3 in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have killed one suspected armed robber and arrested three others in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Makurdi.

She said operatives from Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) raided Kighir, Kanshio, and Adeke communities following credible intelligence about the activities of armed robbery syndicate in the areas.

Anene said: “On sighting the police, the suspects engaged the operatives in a gun battle, and one of them was shot and died later at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns farmer for attempted murder in Benue

“Other gang members arrested include – Tersoo Akatakpo aka ‘General Gowon Akatakpo,’ Ikya Chahul Atseriyol, and Terver Iortimdee.

“Items recovered from them are one single barrel gun, two locally made pistols, five live cartridges, four expanded empty shells of cartridges, two Dane guns, one red beret with JVC logo, and three handsets suspected to be stolen.

“The suspects later confessed to be members of the Junior Vikings Confraternity (JVC) as well as armed robbers. They would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now