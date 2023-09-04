12 dead, six injured in Kogi auto crash

At least 12 people were killed and six others injured in an auto crash along the Obajana-Lokoja Expressway, Kogi State, on Sunday night.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number MKA515ZD and a Sono truck were involved in the auto crash.

He said: “A total of 18 people were involved, all male adults. Out of this number, 06 people got injured, while 12 people were killed.

“The main cause of the crash had been identified to be speed violation, which resulted in loss of control.”

