Anglican Bishop wants EFCC to fight corruption in the church

Rt. Revd. Nathan Inyom, The Bishop of Anglican Communion Diocese of Makurdi has expressed his willingness to work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight corruption in the Church and nation at large.

Bishop Inyom made the call on Tuesday when he led a delegation to visit the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, adding that Inyom expressed concern over the way and manner employed by people to oversee church resources.

While highlighting the issue of corruption within the church, Inyom expressed the Anglican Communion’s commitment to working with the Commission to combat the problem.

He said: “We are here to interact with you, seeking ways of collaboration in terms of trying to understand the workings of the Commission better. How it can relate with the church, especially in terms of handling issues of sharp practices that result in malpractices and misappropriation.”

The cleric, who said that the church itself is grappling with the menace of corruption within its fold, added: “One of my greatest frustrations in ministry, as a minister of God, is that those whom we employ to assist us in overseeing resources end up defrauding the church, carting away huge sums of money meant for the development of the Church.”

Read also: Security operatives take over FCT ahead of presidential election ruling

Inyom said Anglicans have utmost respect for the pivotal role played by the commission in safeguarding the financial integrity of the nation, urging the EFCC to increase efforts in raising public awareness about the growing issue of economic and financial crimes.

The Zonal Commander of ACE 1, Friday Ebelo, in his response, expressed gratitude to the Bishop for his visit.

He also sought the advice and prayers of the clergy in order for the country to prevail over the plague of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now