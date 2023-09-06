Oyo govt seals Heritage Bank, telecom masts

The Oyo State Government has sealed off some commercial banks, including Heritage Bank as well as telecommunications masts around the Ibadan metropolis.

The Enforcement team of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, led by the Director, Land Use Charge, Esv. Olufisayo Ogunbiyi, during an Enforcement tour around the city of Ibadan, said the action was due to non-compliance with payment of revenue to the coffers of the state government.

According to the Director, Land Use Charge, the commercial banks and the telecommunications outfits have been served notices before the enforcement team visited them.

He assured that once they pay the required Land use charge, their premises would be re-opened for business.

He noted that the Oyo State Government has zero tolerance for non-compliance to its policies, hence all business owners should ensure payment of charges to the state government account to ensure their businesses are not disrupted as the exercise was still continuing.

Amongst the team that went out for the enforcement were Land Officers as well as representatives of Private Networks Nigeria Ltd, the IGR Consultant for Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

