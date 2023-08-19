Oyo govt approves car loan for teachers as palliative against fuel subsidy removal

The Oyo State Government has approved the immediate release of car loans for primary school teachers, across all zones in the state.

This was made known on Friday in Ibadan by the coordinating Director, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr. Jacob Dairo, who stated that the loan was a palliative to teachers in the state.

He said the loan which is to be distributed in many tranches is to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, on Oyo State primary school teachers.

READ ALSO:Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt to monitor distribution of palliatives in states

According to him, the scheme was approved by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, who had instructed that the loan be provided to all teachers, without any favoritism.

The coordinating Director therefore, advised the beneficiaries to use the support judiciously for the intended purpose.

The facility which is to be granted by financial institutions, is to be redeemed within 40 months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now