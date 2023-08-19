Isese Day: Lagos govt declares Monday work-free for civil servants

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared Monday as a work-free day for all public servants to mark this year’s Isese Day in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the Isese Day has been set aside in Lagos to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions as well as the preservation of the South-West heritage.

He added that this year’s Isese Day would hold on Sunday across the state based on the circular issued by the state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

“The declaration of a work-free day by Sanwo-Olu is a reaffirmation of his commitment to continue to provide the necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage,” the CPS quoted Muri-Okunola as saying in the circular.

