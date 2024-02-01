Oyo govt orders reopening of 23 schools closed during 10-year boundary dispute

The Oyo State government on Thursday ordered the reopening of 23 schools in four local government areas of the state.

The decision followed the meeting between the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Bayo Lawal, and several actors in the boundary crisis which led to a 10-year closure of schools in the areas.

The affected LGAs are -Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East and Oyo West.

The meeting was held to devise a solution to the age-long land dispute.

Those at the forum were the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, chairmen of the four LGAs and traditional leaders, among other stakeholders.

Lawal, who is also Chairman of the State Boundary Committee, charged the chairmen of the four LGAs to ensure security and peace in their domain.

He said: “If there are any breaches of security, the chairmen will be held responsible.”

The deputy governor added that the Ministry of Education would oversee the schools after reopening.

“The ministry will do whatever is required to put the children back to school,” he added.

Lawal equally urged the members of the Oyo State House of Assembly representing the affected areas to work with community leaders to ensure that children go back to school.

“I appeal to you our elders and chairmen of the affected local governments to consider the future of these children.

“The primary reason this meeting was held was for the schools that were closed for 10 years to reopen immediately. That is the message from Governor Seyi Makinde himself.

“We have engaged all the stakeholders, community leaders, lawmakers, the chairmen of the various local governments, and we have agreed that schools must reopen in the interest of those children,” the deputy governor concluded.

The affected schools are – Community Basic School Obananko, Oyo; Community Basic School Laagbe, Oyo; Pinnock Memorial Baptist School Aba Epo Oluwatedo, Oyo; and Baptist Basic School Oluwatedo, Oyo.

Others are – St. Luke Anglican Bada Idiyalode, Oyo; L.A. Basic School Ago Oyo; Community Basic School Igbo Olose, Oyo in Oyo West LGA, Community Basic School Adebimpe, Oyo; Community Basic School Obasere, Oyo; St. Thomas Anglican School Alabi Olorunda, Oyo; St. Michael RCM Apaara Village, Oyo; and Methodist Primary School Ajagba, Oyo.

The rest are – Baptist Central School Oniyanrin, Oyo; Baptist Primary School Aguo, Oyo; ADS Primary School Baba Elesin, Oyo in Oyo East LGA; L.A. School Lannite, Oyo; L.A. Primary School Gudugbu Orile, Oyo; L.A. Primary School Gudugbu, Oyo; ADS Primary School Aba Olori, Oyo; ADS Primary Abujakan, Oyo; L.A. Basic School Alagbon, Oyo and L.A. Basic School Imeleke in Oyo.

