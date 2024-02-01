News
Oyo govt orders reopening of 23 schools closed during 10-year boundary dispute
The Oyo State government on Thursday ordered the reopening of 23 schools in four local government areas of the state.
The decision followed the meeting between the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Bayo Lawal, and several actors in the boundary crisis which led to a 10-year closure of schools in the areas.
The affected LGAs are -Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East and Oyo West.
The meeting was held to devise a solution to the age-long land dispute.
Those at the forum were the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, chairmen of the four LGAs and traditional leaders, among other stakeholders.
Lawal, who is also Chairman of the State Boundary Committee, charged the chairmen of the four LGAs to ensure security and peace in their domain.
He said: “If there are any breaches of security, the chairmen will be held responsible.”
The deputy governor added that the Ministry of Education would oversee the schools after reopening.
“The ministry will do whatever is required to put the children back to school,” he added.
Lawal equally urged the members of the Oyo State House of Assembly representing the affected areas to work with community leaders to ensure that children go back to school.
READ ALSO: Oyo govt identifies 52 illegal dumpsites in Ibadan
“I appeal to you our elders and chairmen of the affected local governments to consider the future of these children.
“The primary reason this meeting was held was for the schools that were closed for 10 years to reopen immediately. That is the message from Governor Seyi Makinde himself.
“We have engaged all the stakeholders, community leaders, lawmakers, the chairmen of the various local governments, and we have agreed that schools must reopen in the interest of those children,” the deputy governor concluded.
The affected schools are – Community Basic School Obananko, Oyo; Community Basic School Laagbe, Oyo; Pinnock Memorial Baptist School Aba Epo Oluwatedo, Oyo; and Baptist Basic School Oluwatedo, Oyo.
Others are – St. Luke Anglican Bada Idiyalode, Oyo; L.A. Basic School Ago Oyo; Community Basic School Igbo Olose, Oyo in Oyo West LGA, Community Basic School Adebimpe, Oyo; Community Basic School Obasere, Oyo; St. Thomas Anglican School Alabi Olorunda, Oyo; St. Michael RCM Apaara Village, Oyo; and Methodist Primary School Ajagba, Oyo.
The rest are – Baptist Central School Oniyanrin, Oyo; Baptist Primary School Aguo, Oyo; ADS Primary School Baba Elesin, Oyo in Oyo East LGA; L.A. School Lannite, Oyo; L.A. Primary School Gudugbu Orile, Oyo; L.A. Primary School Gudugbu, Oyo; ADS Primary School Aba Olori, Oyo; ADS Primary Abujakan, Oyo; L.A. Basic School Alagbon, Oyo and L.A. Basic School Imeleke in Oyo.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...