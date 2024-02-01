Insecurity: Oyebanji demands more military presence in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday asked the military high command to provide more security presence in the state to forestall future security breaches in the state.

The governor, according to a statement issued by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, made the call when he visited the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He was accompanied to the Defence Headquarters by the Senate Leader, Opayemi Bamidele and other government functionaries.

Oyebanji, however, commended the military for keeping Nigeria safe and indivisible.

He said the situation would have been worse without the intervention of the military.

The governor added that the visit was to brief the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, on the recent killing of traditional rulers and other security breaches in the state.

In his remark, the CDS commiserated with the governor and assured him of the continuous support of the military in the state.

He urged Oyebanji to consider using the locals to complement the efforts of security agencies in curbing criminality in the state.

Musa also stressed the need for Nigeria to have a comprehensive database of visitors to the country.

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers killed two monarchs on night in Ekiti.

The monarchs – Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola – were killed by armed men between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni local government area of the state.

The criminals also abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school in the state on the same day.

