Oyebanji signs Ekiti 2024 budget of N159.5bn
The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday signed the state’s 2024 budget of N159.5 billion.
The governor signed the appropriation bill after it was presented to him by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Adeoye Aribasoye, and other principal officers at the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti.
In his address at the event, the governor said his administration would fully implement the budget for the prosperity of the people of the state.
He said the budget would stimulate economic activities, create job opportunities, and enhance the state’s socio-economic landscape.
Oyebanji thanked the lawmakers for their thorough review of the budget.
He said: “I am so impressed with the quality of debate and scrutiny put in place by the members of the House of Assembly.
“Mr. Speaker, I have listened to you on the need to be committed to implementing this budget, in partnership with the House of Assembly through your oversight.
“We will ensure that we implement this budget to the letter because the only way we can incentivize our people and deliver on our promise is to implement the budget.”
