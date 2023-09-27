Ekiti gov, Oyebanji, laments, says greed caused shabby appearance of state athletes at national sports festival

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has revealed that the state’s sports council failed to provide appropriate kits for the athletes of the state for national games festival despite his approval of N20 million.

Oyebanji’s revelation came following the unkempt appearance of the state’s contingent, on Sunday, at the march-past event during the opening ceremony of the 7th national youths games in Asaba, Delta State, which invited criticisms from Nigerians.

The governor who bared his mind on Tuesday in Ikere Ekiti, noted that he had recalled the General Manager of the state sports council, Adekunle Adeyemi, over cases of corruption and gross negligence.

He called on public servants to eschew fraudulent behaviours that would embarrass the state.

He added that he had sent psychologists to speak with the young athletes in Delta.

The governor assured that a decisive action would be taken on all those involved in the unfortunate development.

Oyebanji said: “What happened was an embarrassment to us as a government and the people of Ekiti State.

“It occurred just because some people wanted to make money for themselves.

“They came with a proposal of N25m, and I approved N20m, but they didn’t procure the kits they were supposed to purchase.

“As a way of deception, they provided kits for me as the governor to make it look as if they had done the right thing when they didn’t purchase for those kids who went to represent the state.

“We also learnt they didn’t get good hotel accommodation for the children.

“How can you take children to Delta and mess up the whole show?

“If we sack them now, some people will start pleading for them. I am saying this because if we want to clean up the system, the governor and his cabinet alone cannot do it.”

