Ekiti PDP slams Gov Oyebanji for failing to deliver ‘dividends of democracy’ to residents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, on Sunday, expressed dissatisfaction over what it said was Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s apparent inability to make an impact on governance eight months after taking office.

It is puzzling, according to Wale Ayeni, the convener of the Ekiti PDP Progressives, that since taking office in October of last year, Oyebanji has been unable to name commissioners or a Chief of Staff, let alone take care of other urgent state issues.

Ayeni remarked, “The All Progressives Congress administration is not offering the people with tangible dividends of democracy,” at a gathering of PDP leaders and members in Ado Ekiti to discuss repositioning the opposition party in the state.

“There is more to governance than just paying salaries and mending infrastructure in the state capital,” he further noted.

The PDP chieftain, who alleged that the Oyebanji government was under the grip of a godfather, said, “We know that the governor needs help; he would still need to come to us, and we will give him the help he needs. We need good governance, which is lacking in Ekiti for now.

“If you are contesting election, you must have a definite agenda and programmes, but someone has been in office for eight months without a clear direction and focus. We need genuine development in Ekiti State. Except for the fact that the governor is trying to hide something, by now we should know the state’s debt and how much he inherited from the last administration.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that a governor will constitute a committee to start looking for people who will become commissioners; it is not done anywhere,” he said.

But the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, dismissed PDP’s assertions, saying that “Oyebanji’s government is focused, on course, and meeting the people’s yearnings and aspirations.”

Dipe said the governor had not committed any offence in not having full cabinet members yet, saying, “Oyebanji appointed commissioners and special advisers last year, and they are running the affairs of governance in the state. If you say he has not completed it, then there is no harm in that.

“What the governor has been doing in the state capital is not patching roads but urban renewal. The PDP may not know this because they didn’t do it. It is beyond the roads; when you move around, you will see. It is the business of government to maintain infrastructure and guarantee security. I want to say that payment of salaries and pensions are dividends of democracy. The PDP chose what they see”.

