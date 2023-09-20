Ekiti Assembly demands ‘thorough’ investigation into Mohbad’s death

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Wednesday called for a thorough investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The Assembly made the call while deliberating on a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Ikere Constituency I, Mr. Babatunde Oke.

Oke, who moved the motion under a matter of urgent public importance, said it was important to unravel the circumstances behind Mohbad’s death.

The singer died last Tuesday and was buried 24 hours later in Lagos.

Many Nigerians including the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, have demanded an inquest into the mysterious death of the popular hip-hop singer.

The special investigative team put together by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to unravel circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death had since commenced its investigation into the matter.

Oke said: “There is a need for a thorough investigation on this issue. We are hearing different stories, we need to know what happened.”

In his remark, the lawmaker representing Ikere Constituency 2, Mr. Babatunde Odowu, described Mohbad’s death as not only untimely but a considerable loss.

The Speaker of the House, Adeoye Aribasoye, said the death of the musician hugely pained the parliament.

“The situation calls for sober reflection, the entertainer’s death is a big blow to us. We need to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

