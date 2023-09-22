FACT CHECK: Are these Sokoto residents protesting Mohbad’s death?

CLAIM: Protest in Sokoto over Mohbad’s death

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

An image on Nigerian microblogging platform, Nairand, purportedly shows residents of Sokoto state protesting the untimely and suspicious death of popular Afrobeat musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad’s death has sparked outrage on social media and consequently protests in some parts of the country. Many netizens are pointing accusing fingers at Marlian Music, Mohbad’s former record label, owned by Naira Marley. Mohbad’s management announced his exit from Marlian Music in October 2022, alleging constant physical attacks against the singer and unpaid royalties. Mohbad alleged that the attacks were sanctioned by Naira Marley.

Mohbad was reported dead on September 12 and he was hurriedly buried the following day. This and other issues have raised suspicion on the cause of his death which is still unknown.

Meanwhile, in reaction to the outrage, the Nigerian Police have commenced investigation into the death and have assured the public that justice would prevail.

This week, there have been protests, walks and candlelight processions in some parts of the country to mourn his death and demand investigations.

VERIFICATION

Are these protesters in Sokoto for Mohbad? Ripples Nigeria confirms that there was no reported protest or rally for Mohbad in Sokoto State. The states where there were protests or walk for the deceased singer included Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Delta.

Also, Ripples Nigeria found that the picture is old and is not connected to Mohbad. It’s an image from the riot that broke out in Sokoto in May 2022, following the killing of Deborah Samuel for alleged blasphemy, in the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

CONCLUSION

There were no protests for Mohbad in Sokoto and the image in the Nairaland post is an old one.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka.

