FACT CHECK: Was Akeredolu’ former deputy impeached?

CLAIM: Akeredolu’s former deputy governor was impeached while in office

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

Governor Akeredolu recently returned from a medical leave abroad where he spent about three months. The governor left Nigeria for Germany in June after he notified the state House of Assembly of his intention to embark on a 21-day leave.

However, he remained in Germany until September. While he was away, concerns grew among the political class and residents of the state.

There were rumors that he had died, but this was quickly debunked by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who shared a photograph of the governor in a medical facility.

Since his return in the first week of September, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been facing threats of impeachment by the state House of Assembly

He is facing allegations bordering on gross misconduct, while he was in office as an acting governor.

Some members of the public believe that his impeachment is being orchestrated by the governor.

A Facebook user claimed that the deputy governor is getting a similar treatment as his predecessor who was purportedly impeached from office.

The facebook post reads: “Reports have it that 23 out of 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have signed the impeachment notice of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

If the impeachment happens, it would be a second deputy governor removal in Akeredolu’s regime.”

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria revisited old media reports and found that Akeredolu’s former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, was not impeached from office. Although, the state lawmakers also initiated an impeachment process against him but the attempt was not successful .

Ajayi would later decamp to the Zenith Labour Party and contest against Akeredolu while still serving as his deputy. He lost the election that saw Akeredolu win a second term in office.

CONCLUSION

Akeredolu’s former deputy was not impeached from office as claimed by the Facebook user.

Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká

