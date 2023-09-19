Falana demands inquest into Mohbad’s ‘mysterious’ death

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has demanded a coroner’s inquest into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Mohbad died last Tuesday with controversy still raging over the cause of his demise.

The special investigative team put together by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to unravel circumstances surrounding the singer’s death has since commenced its investigation into the matter.

In a letter dated September 18, 2023, and issued by his law firm, Falana, and Falana Chambers and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Mojisola Dada, the rights activists described Mohbad’s death as “very tragic.”

The letter signed by one Folakemi Falana was made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Falana stressed that the artiste’s demise happened under “mysterious” circumstances and urged the chief coroner to conduct an inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.

The letter read: “Given the needless death of Ilerioluwa Oladimejl Aloba, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

“We hereby request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death in Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

