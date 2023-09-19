Youths hold rallies in Abeokuta, Akure, demand justice for Mohbad

As the calls for justice in the death of music sensation Ilerioluwa Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad, who passed away last Tuesday, grows, peaceful protests have erupted in several parts of the nation.

The strange demise of Mohbad, who was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, had attracted accusations to Marlian Records owner and singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as well as popular socialite, Sam Larry.

READ ALSO: Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat, visits Mohbad’s parents (Video)

A video posted online revealed some protesters at Paneke Skating Ground, in Akure.

Protests also rocked the streets of Panseke in Abeokuta, Ogun State. They stormed the skating ground arena in black wears and displayed placards with inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad, #WhoOfLight, etc.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now