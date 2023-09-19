Metro
Youths hold rallies in Abeokuta, Akure, demand justice for Mohbad
As the calls for justice in the death of music sensation Ilerioluwa Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad, who passed away last Tuesday, grows, peaceful protests have erupted in several parts of the nation.
The strange demise of Mohbad, who was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, had attracted accusations to Marlian Records owner and singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as well as popular socialite, Sam Larry.
READ ALSO: Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat, visits Mohbad’s parents (Video)
A video posted online revealed some protesters at Paneke Skating Ground, in Akure.
Protests also rocked the streets of Panseke in Abeokuta, Ogun State. They stormed the skating ground arena in black wears and displayed placards with inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad, #WhoOfLight, etc.
