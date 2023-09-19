Gunmen kill eight soldiers, policemen in Imo, set vehicles ablaze

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen and operatives of Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NDCDC), in an ambush in Imo State.

The incident allegedly happened in Umualumaku community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the State when a joint security taskforce team in two security trucks were ambushed by the heavily armed gunmen who opened fire on the security personnel before setting the vehicle ablaze after killing the occupants.

A security operative who spoke with journalists on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen took the patrol team by surprise in the attack, adding that reinforcement teams have been despatched to the area with the intent to arrest the suspects and retrieve the corpses of the slain security operatives.

Read also: Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo fresh attack

A resident in the community who also spoke to newsmen, said the town has been thrown into confusion as they fear a reprisal attack by security operatives.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, who confirmed the attack, said he was yet to get the full details of the incident but promised to give a statement once he was fully briefed by the DPO in charge of the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now