Metro
Gunmen kill eight soldiers, policemen in Imo, set vehicles ablaze
Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen and operatives of Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NDCDC), in an ambush in Imo State.
The incident allegedly happened in Umualumaku community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the State when a joint security taskforce team in two security trucks were ambushed by the heavily armed gunmen who opened fire on the security personnel before setting the vehicle ablaze after killing the occupants.
A security operative who spoke with journalists on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen took the patrol team by surprise in the attack, adding that reinforcement teams have been despatched to the area with the intent to arrest the suspects and retrieve the corpses of the slain security operatives.
Read also: Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo fresh attack
A resident in the community who also spoke to newsmen, said the town has been thrown into confusion as they fear a reprisal attack by security operatives.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, who confirmed the attack, said he was yet to get the full details of the incident but promised to give a statement once he was fully briefed by the DPO in charge of the area.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...