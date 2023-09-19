Governor Sanwo-Olu invites DSS to join investigation into Mohbad’s death

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expanded the scope of investigation into the death of Singer Ilerioluwa Alaba, aka Mohbad by inviting the Department of State Services {DSS} to join the state police command.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gbeyega Akosile disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has noted the developments that have followed the death of music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka MohBad).

“Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star. A 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Police Command had set up a 13-man special investigation team to probe the late singer’s death.

MohBad died on Monday, September 11, at the age of 27.

