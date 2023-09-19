Another shakeup at NNPC, more management staff dismissed

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says more management staff will be exiting the company on Monday, as the firm continues its leadership shakeup.

According to NNPC in a statement released late on Monday, the oil firm said management staff with less than 15 months to statutory retirement will be leaving.

Their exit is effective from Monday, September 19, 2023.

The development followed the compulsory retirement of three executive vice presidents; Adeyemi Adetunji, Abdulkabir Ahmed and Adokiye Tombomieye.

NNPC replaced the three with Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan heading upstream; Olalekan Ogunleye was placed in charge of gas, power, and new energy; and Adedapo Segun is to head the downstream department.

In the statement released on its X page, formerly called Twitter, announcing another shakeup, NNPC said the organisational changes are in its “bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.”

NNPC also said the restructuring of the firm’s leadership is in line with its commitment to scale up the organisation’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.

