Ekiti Assembly yet to forward commissioners list to Gov Oyebanji

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has not forwarded the list of 21 commissioner nominees confirmed recently to Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Babatunde Oke, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oke said the delay was caused by unresolved administrative lapses.

The lawmaker, however, assured that communication on the confirmation of the commissioners would be transmitted to the governor as soon as the administrative issues were resolved.

The Assembly on Thursday confirmed the nominees after screening them for two weeks.

The parliament, thereafter, adjourned the plenary.

Oke said: “A communication to that effect has not been transmitted because it is a process. Screening of commissioner-nominees, confirmation, and transmission are different processes.

“The issue of transmission is an administrative matter and there are still other administrative issues that have to be settled before transmission. This is a process our people must understand.

“It is a process and it is not complete until it is transmitted from the House, and the House is yet to transmit it until certain administrative issues are resolved and sorted out.”

