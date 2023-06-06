Ex-Chief Whip, Aribasoyo, emerges speaker of Ekiti Assembly

The lawmaker representing Ikole 2 State Constituency, Mr. Adeoye Aribasoyo, has been elected as the speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Aribasoyo was elected shortly after the proclamation of the 7th Assembly by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Tola Esan, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He was unanimously elected after he was nominated by the lawmaker representing Irepodun Ifelodun Constituency 1, Mr. Femi Akindele.

Aribasoyo was the Chief Whip in the last Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Ado 2 State Constituency, Mrs. Bolaji Olagbaju, was elected as the deputy speaker of the Assembly.

Olagbaju was the daughter of the former deputy governor of Ekiti State, the late Bisi Egbeyemi.

In a chat with journalists after the session, the speaker said the 7th Assembly would ensure that the people of the state enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

Aribasoyo said the Assembly was ready to work for the betterment of the state.

He said: “We will be futuristic in our approach and work tirelessly, performing our major roles for the betterment of our people.

“We are ready to offer selfless service to our dear state, we are fully prepared. I am using we because it is not going to be a one-man’s show, we are going to work collectively with my colleagues.

“I see the light shining in Ekiti State because the 7th Assembly will bring about meaningful impacts to the lives of the people of our dear state.”

