Ingobere re-elected as speaker of Bayelsa Assembly

The member representing Brass Constituency 3, Abraham Ingobere, was re-elected as speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Ingobere’s election followed his nomination by the lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, Monday Okolo, and seconded by his counterpart from Sagbama Constituency 2, Bernard Kenebai.

The member representing Ekeremor Constituency 3, Michael Ogbere, was also re-elected as the deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The duo were nominated shortly after the Clerk of the House, Tenedia Adogu, read Governor Douye Diri’s letter on the proclamation of the 7th Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

In his address, the speaker thanked the lawmakers for finding him worthy to serve them for the second time.

He promised to run an open-door leadership and solicited the lawmakers’ support in the law-making activities.

