News
Gov Diri presents 2024 budget estimate of N480.9bn to Bayelsa Assembly
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget estimate of N480.99 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
In his address at the presentation of the budget christened: “Budget of Sustainable and Shared Prosperity,” Diri said the sum of N69.120billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure, N54.096 billion overhead expenditure, and N257.777 billion as capital spending in the budget.
He said: “Mr. Speaker, I wish to present the 2024 budget estimates to the House. We are guided by the desire to prepare a realistic, implementable, and prioritised budget, which is a reflection of the aspirations and wishes of critical stakeholders, and the economic realities in the country.
“I hereby present to you the 2024 budget with a total size of ₦480,993,632,369.00.”
He said the budget would be funded through statutory allocation, Value Added Tax (VAT), 13 percent derivation, internally generated revenue, and other capital receipts.
Investigations
