Adeleke approves N15,000 wage award for civil servants in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the payment of wage awards to civil servants and pensioners in the state to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the action was a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare and fulfillment of his promise on the gradual rollout of palliative measures to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

Adeleke said: “On the first day of my second year in office, I unveiled this wage award and reaffirmed our five-point agenda which has workers’ welfare as the number one item.”

In another circular issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building, Mr. Sunday Fadele, the government said Adeleke approved a N15,000 wage award for workers and N10,000 for pensioners.

The award, according to the government, will run for six months beginning in December.

The circular read: “Sequel to the negotiation meetings and interactions with labour movements and representatives of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Governor Adeleke has approved a monthly payment of N15,000 to each active worker and N10,000 to each pensioner.

“These are palliatives to assuage the pains being experienced as a result of the removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government.

“It is expected that this gesture of government will spur workers in the state to be more diligent and committed to their duties.”

