Entertainment
Mohbad: Police to deploy Interpol, declare suspects wanted
The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said on Wednesday the command would involve the International Police (Interpol) in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.
The singer died last Tuesday and was buried 24 hours later in Lagos.
However, the popular hip-hop singer’s death has continued to generate reactions in the country with many Nigerians, including the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, demanding an inquest into his mysterious demise.
The CP, who addressed journalists at a media briefing held in Ikeja, said the force would thoroughly dig into every piece of information on persons linked to Mohbad’s death.
He added that police had invited all persons mentioned in connection with the singer’s death to come forward and clear their names.
READ ALSO: Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat, visits Mohbad’s parents (Video)
Owohunwa said: “All pieces of Information, all personalities, all centers linked to it would be reviewed within the radar of our delegation. Mohbad’s case should be utilised to save the upcoming or those that are still educating bullying in silence.
“Steps have been taken, contacts have been made, formal letters sent and we have started the process of even effecting arrest. And everybody that is remotely connected or directly connected, we have listed them all out and we have established contact with them.
“If they say there is an allegation against you, you have a choice. Come and clear your name. If you refuse to do that, we have options; the first option is to declare them wanted. The second option is to deploy our interpol teams wherever you are in this world.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...