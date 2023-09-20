Mohbad: Police to deploy Interpol, declare suspects wanted

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said on Wednesday the command would involve the International Police (Interpol) in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The singer died last Tuesday and was buried 24 hours later in Lagos.

However, the popular hip-hop singer’s death has continued to generate reactions in the country with many Nigerians, including the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, demanding an inquest into his mysterious demise.

The CP, who addressed journalists at a media briefing held in Ikeja, said the force would thoroughly dig into every piece of information on persons linked to Mohbad’s death.

He added that police had invited all persons mentioned in connection with the singer’s death to come forward and clear their names.

Owohunwa said: “All pieces of Information, all personalities, all centers linked to it would be reviewed within the radar of our delegation. Mohbad’s case should be utilised to save the upcoming or those that are still educating bullying in silence.

“Steps have been taken, contacts have been made, formal letters sent and we have started the process of even effecting arrest. And everybody that is remotely connected or directly connected, we have listed them all out and we have established contact with them.

“If they say there is an allegation against you, you have a choice. Come and clear your name. If you refuse to do that, we have options; the first option is to declare them wanted. The second option is to deploy our interpol teams wherever you are in this world.”

