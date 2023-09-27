Taraba guber tribunal fixes Saturday for judgment

The Taraba State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Saturday, September 30, to deliver judgement on a petition filed by Professor Sani Yahaya, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), challenging the victory of Governor Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

The tribunal which will sit in Jalingo, the state capital, will deliver its ruling on specifics of Yahaya which is seeking to nullify the victory of Gov. Kefas on the grounds that the election was marred by massive rigging, violence, voters intimidation and malpractices.

In filing the petition, Yahaya had prayed the tribunal to nullify the entire exercise and allow for a fresh governorship election in the state.

In a brief statement on Wednesday by the NNPP spokesman in the state, Andeta’rang Irammae, the date for the judgement is coming barely two weeks after both parties adopted their final written addresses before the tribunal chaired by Justice G.A Sunmonu.

“The tribunal will sit on Saturday to deliver judgement on our appeal against the victory of Gov. Kefas.

“There is anxiety because of the current trends of dispensing justice in Nigeria.

“There is every reason to be anxious, but we are playerful and we believe God will see us through,” Irammae said.

