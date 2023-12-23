Politics
Gov Kefas signs N313.3bn Taraba budget into law
Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, on Friday, signed the state 2024 budget of N313.3 billion, tagged ”Budget of moving forward” into law.
Kefas who performed the signing ceremony at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House in Jalingo, stated that the budget document represented the collective aspirations of the people of the state.
While commending the State House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the budget, the governor promised to ensure a full implementation of the budget.
“This budget is not only a financial plan but a blueprint for a future we envision. My administration will be steadfast in its implementation. We will ensure that every kobo spent will lead to the betterment of our state,” the governor assured.
Speaker of the House, John Kizito Bonzena, who commended his colleagues for the speedy consideration on the budget, said the House expedited action to pass the budget in order to sustain the January to December budget cycle that the government has been practicing.
