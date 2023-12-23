RIVERS: Youth groups, others warn Fubara against implementing Abuja agreement

Youth and other groups in Rivers State, on Friday, warned the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara against implementing any part of the eight-point resolution entered into between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a joint statement signed by the leaders of about 16 organizations including the National President of Rivers State students, Comrade Abbey Precious Sime-Ipiri, President of Ogoni Youth Federation, Dr. Legborsi Yamabana, Coordinator of National Association of Nigerian students, NANS, Levi Okoru, President of the Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Chijioke Ihunwo among others, the organisations urged Governor Fubara not to attempt under any guise of persuasive truce to implement any part of the agreement reached at the Abuja peace meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which they described as “unconstitutional”.

According to the groups, the agreement was, “akin to selling our collective hegemony to one individual, in the person of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike”, who according to them, “enjoys the support of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and the President himself”.

They also argued that the resolution was not only unconstitutional but was also not signed by the President or any top Federal Government official.

They further declared that the resolutions clearly reveal a perfected plan to enslave Rivers people and bring the state under tyrannical control of one man, adding that “we will all resist it”.

The groups contended that, “the Abuja meeting was convened at the instance of the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but the agreement did not have the signature of Mr. President and this throws question as to the authenticity of the said resolutions. It is worthy of mention that the following persons did not also sign their signatures; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of the Federation.

“In fact, that no spokesperson of Mr. President addressed the press on the purported resolutions, leaves Nigerians with more questions than answers”

The groups also alleged that Wike and the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, were working hand in hand to undermine the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, just to suit their inordinate and selfish political ambitions for 2027, alleging that there has been mobilisation of the security architecture of the country to unleash violence and mayhem on Rivers State.

The groups, while calling on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to take action, alleged that some officers of the Counter Terrorism and Special Protection Unit of the Nigerian Police in Rivers State are already causing mayhem in the state by arresting innocent people.

The statement read further: “A critical analysis of the purported resolutions reveals a barrage of illegalities, more so, at no point was the interest of the good people of Rivers State mentioned or even accommodated, Rather, the ill- fated resolutions depict the abusive show of power for obvious political gains.

“The mischievous essence of these resolutions can also be seen in the last point in the document, where the issue of Local Government Care-taker Committee was mentioned. It is amazing how Mr. President has allowed and supported a Care –Taker Committee of his own party, the APC in Rivers State but directing the Executive Governor of Rivers State not to consider the use of Care-Taker Committee at the Local Government Councils of the same State.

”It is important to remind Nigerians that APC- led governments in Imo and Ondo States are currently under Local Government Care-Taker Committees. Why is Mr. President proposing a different stance for Rivers State? Amongst the other ill- advised resolution is the infamous agreement that the erstwhile State Commissioners who resigned their offices citing personal reasons are now to be forced back on the people of Rivers State?

“Mr. President Sir, if that bit of the resolution sounds fair to you, wouldn’t it also be fair enough to direct that the 27 Rivers State House of Assembly Members, who defected to your party (APC) be forced to return to their party of original victory (PDP)?”

They also declared that the resolutions by President Tinubu are a sham and national embarrassment to Nigeria and pose fundamental threats to the nation’s democracy.

“We therefore call on all Rivers State people (indigenes & residents) and the entire Niger Delta people across Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Edo states to get prepared and ready to occupy Omagwa International airport, Port Harcourt, Onne oil and gas free zone, NLNG Bonny and Port Harcourt Refinery complex and facilities.

“Others are Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) complex and facilities, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Total Energies, Aba -PortHarcourt Express Road, East-West Road, Federal Secretariat, all markets , water ways among others”, the groups said.

According to them, since President Tinubu has forgotten that Rivers State is one of the critical economic hubs in Nigeria, and chosen his FCT Minister, Wike, over the peace and development of Rivers State, the people of the State have chosen themselves and will take the destiny of their state in their hands”.

They vowed to occupy all the aforementioned areas from January 1st 2024 to January 30th 2024 until the President sees the need to rescind his decision.

“Rivers state will stay occupied until the president sees reasons with Nigerians and Rivers people, and sack the FCT Minister, Wike, Rivers State is not and cannot be Wike’s estate”, they vowed.

