Politics
Former CBN Gov, Emefiele, regains freedom two days to Christmas
Embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja after meeting his bail conditions.
Reports attributed to spokesman of the Centre, Adamu Duza said he confirmed the release of Emefiele on Friday after he met his bail conditions.
This is coming a month after Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court granted Emefiele a N300 million bail on November 22, along with other conditions which included that his sureties must have landed properties in the Maitama District of Abuja.
The Nigerian government has been prosecuting Emefiele for alleged procurement fraud and on his last appearance in court, the 20-count criminal charge preferred against him were reduced to one.
Emefiele who was charged alongside Sa’adatu Yaro, a female employee of CBN, and her company, April 1616 Investment, was accused of using his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Yaro by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.
READ ALSO:CBN investigators say Emefiele lodged £543m in UK banks alone, reveals other monumental fraud
The items include 37 Toyota Hilux vehicles at the cost of N854.7 million, one Toyota Avalon at the cost of N99.9 million, one Toyota Landcruiser V8 at the cost of N73.8 million, two Toyota Hilux Shell Specification vehicles at the cost of N44,200,000.
He was also alleged to have awarded Yaro a contract for the procurement of two Toyota Landcruiser VXR V8 worth N138 million.
When he was arraigned, Emefiele had pleaded “not guilty” to the amended charge and was thereafter remanded at the Kuje Prison pending when he would meet his bail conditions.
Emefiele was first arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in June after being handed a suspension by President Bola Tinubu and charged at a Federal High Court in Lagos on July 25 on an initial two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms at a federal high court in Ikoyi and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...