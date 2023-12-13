‘Sit in you office and work’, Oshiomhole rubbishes Trade minister for not knowing data exists

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, and a member of the Senate Committee on Trade, on Tuesday, descended heavily on Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Doris Nkiruka-Anite Uzoka, for not knowing the existence of trade data relevant to the ministry.

The Minister, while defending her ministry’s 2024 Budget estimates before the Committee, had, in a response to a question on the balance of trade between Nigeria and foreign countries, replied that there was no record of such balance of trade as no data was in existence to back it up.

“What is our balance of trade? Especially with China. Those countries importing things to Nigeria are expected to build factories in Nigeria. We have to take advantage of our population to grow our industries,” Oshiomole had queried the Minister.

In her response, Uzoka said:

“Sir, I regret to say that we seem to have no record of our balance of trade. Or at least, it doesn’t exist in the Ministry and that is why we initiated a new unit called Trade Intelligence Unit to ensure that such data are generated and stored.

“Ministry is currently implementing strategic policies, plans and programmes targeted towards economic recovery and growth for employment generation and wealth creation for the generality of Nigerians”.

But the former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), who was visibly upset with the Minister’s lack of knowledge of her ministry, said:

“No, Madam, I don’t agree that there is no data. Such data exists with the CBN, Customs and other agencies.”

Oshiomhole went on to accuse the Minister of always abandoning her desk on permanent visits to the Bank of Industry, telling her categorically to sit down in her office and do the work she is saddled with.

“Madam, sit in your office and work for Nigerians. I have gone there twice. You are always in the BOI. If you preferred BOI, you should have declined the President’s nomination to be Minister,” he blasted.

