Politics
‘Sit in you office and work’, Oshiomhole rubbishes Trade minister for not knowing data exists
Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, and a member of the Senate Committee on Trade, on Tuesday, descended heavily on Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Doris Nkiruka-Anite Uzoka, for not knowing the existence of trade data relevant to the ministry.
The Minister, while defending her ministry’s 2024 Budget estimates before the Committee, had, in a response to a question on the balance of trade between Nigeria and foreign countries, replied that there was no record of such balance of trade as no data was in existence to back it up.
“What is our balance of trade? Especially with China. Those countries importing things to Nigeria are expected to build factories in Nigeria. We have to take advantage of our population to grow our industries,” Oshiomole had queried the Minister.
In her response, Uzoka said:
“Sir, I regret to say that we seem to have no record of our balance of trade. Or at least, it doesn’t exist in the Ministry and that is why we initiated a new unit called Trade Intelligence Unit to ensure that such data are generated and stored.
“Ministry is currently implementing strategic policies, plans and programmes targeted towards economic recovery and growth for employment generation and wealth creation for the generality of Nigerians”.
But the former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), who was visibly upset with the Minister’s lack of knowledge of her ministry, said:
“No, Madam, I don’t agree that there is no data. Such data exists with the CBN, Customs and other agencies.”
Oshiomhole went on to accuse the Minister of always abandoning her desk on permanent visits to the Bank of Industry, telling her categorically to sit down in her office and do the work she is saddled with.
“Madam, sit in your office and work for Nigerians. I have gone there twice. You are always in the BOI. If you preferred BOI, you should have declined the President’s nomination to be Minister,” he blasted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...