Oshiomhole again preparing ground for APC to lose Edo guber —Ex-Gov Fayemi

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has lashed out at Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for allegedly trying to impose a gubernatorial candidate on the party in the state.

According to go , “It would appear the ground was being prepared by Oshiomhole yet again for the APC to lose the coming election in Edo State because of his unconscionable behaviour.

Oshiomhole, he said, played a “disruptive” role in the APC governorship primary election held on February 17, 2024, in Edo, ahead of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the primary election was marred by confusion and controversy, as three different aspirants were declared winners by three different umpires.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who chaired the Primary Election Committee, announced Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, as the winner of the election.

However, Ojo Babatunde, spokesperson of the returning officers, declared Sunday Dekeri, a lawmaker representing Etsako federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as the winner of the primary.

In another twist of events, Monday Okpebholo, the senator representing Edo Central, claimed that he won the election with over 6,000 votes.

Read also: Varsity don writes Wike, alleges his land fraudulently allocated to ex-defence minister, T.Y Danjuma

It will also be recalled that before the election, at least three aspirants withdrew from the race, including Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate in the 2020 governorship election.

The national leadership of the APC, however, declared that the primary election was inconclusive and fixed Thursday, February 22, 2024, as the new date for the completion of the primary election process.

The party also appointed Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State, as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee to replace Uzodinma

Oshiomhole visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa over the Edo primary election.

The senator said the president expressed his commitment to a free and fair primary and that he was not in support of zoning the party’s ticket.

Fayemi, in a statement by Ahmad Sajoh, his media aide, accused Oshiomhole of ousting Governor Godwin Obaseki from the party during the buildup to the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state.

He said Oshiomhole should have ensured a level playing field for all aspirants in 2024 instead of trying to impose a candidate.

“Earlier, Oshiomhole had attempted to eliminate some aspirants from contesting the primaries but failed. This is reminiscent of his high-handedness as national chairman when he manipulatively schemed Governor Godwin Obaseki out of the electoral process. That action led to the unfortunate loss of Edo State by the APC.

“It would appear the ground was being prepared by Oshiomhole yet again for the APC to lose the coming election in Edo State because of his unconscionable behaviour.

“However, the party has demonstrated independence and impartiality in cancelling and reordering the primaries.

“We hope the fresh primaries will now take place in an atmosphere deemed free and fair by all, for the sake of our great party.

“Oshiomhole may decide to support any of the aspirants if he chooses not to be neutral but the process must be open, free, and transparent, following the laid down rules.

“My interest is the APC and the party must put its best foot forward in the forthcoming elections”, Fayemi said.

He also commended the national leadership of the APC for rescheduling the primary election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now