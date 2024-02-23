Gov Makinde says Akpabio lied over claim of N30bn food security allocation to states

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has refuted claims by Senate President Godswill Akpabio that states received an additional N30 billion each for food security outside their regular allocations.

Makinde declared that neither Oyo nor any other state under his knowledge received such funds.

While attending the commissioning of the renovated Iseyin Central Mosque, Makinde explicitly denied receiving any N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) or the Federal Government.

He extended his denial to other states, citing his position as vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Makinde criticized Akpabio for relying on “unverified reports,” clarifying that states wouldn’t receive funds directly from the FIRS as all revenue enters the Federation Account for distribution to all government tiers.

He said: “This is a very difficult period in our nation’s history because all of us are aware of what we are going through economically. But for us as an administration, I can say we are the first in Nigeria to announce and implement measures on the 9th of June 2023, to cushion the effect of this policy through SAfER.”

“This is not the time to play politics, as we have real issues that deserve real solutions. But yesterday, I saw the video and read in the news where the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, made a statement, though he said it was unverified report, stating that state governments received additional N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, outside of our statutory allocation, in the last few months, to address food security.

“Please, listen to me loud and clear. I can speak for Oyo State and can also speak for any of my colleagues. This is because, as the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, I know when things are happening.

“If I want to play politics, I will keep quiet and let this slide, but I am not going to let this slide. FIRS cannot give money to any state. It is not possible. All revenues accruing to the country goes into the federation account and it is distributed to all tiers of government.

“The federal government does not give states money. The money in the federation belongs to all of us; it does not only belong to the federal government.”

