Undersea Cable Cut: NCC says call, data services have been restored
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday, announced that voice and data services affected by undersea cable cuts have been restored.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in NCC, Reuben Muoka, disclosing that services have now been restored to approximately 90 per cent of their peak utilisation capacities.
It will be recalled that telecoms and banking services witnessed major disruptions since the past week undersea cables servicing West and South African countries experienced a major cut.
