Telcom operators working to restore services after outages, says NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that service providers are working on restoring internet connectivity after it was disrupted on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Thursday’s submarine cable cuts left several African internet service providers with outages. Telecommunications subscribers and bank users were stranded for hours as the disruption paralysed digital transactions and internet communications.

Reacting to the outages, the NCC on Friday disclosed that the issue was being resolved.

“Operators of these cables have commenced repairs already, and services are gradually being restored,” the NCC Director of Public Affairs Reuben Muoka said in a statement.

“They have promised to work round the clock to ensure that services are restored to the affected countries within the shortest possible time. It is important to bring this information to the knowledge of corporate and individual consumers on these services.”

While explaining the reason for the interruption of internet services, the NCC said, “A combination of cable cuts, resulting in equipment faults on the major undersea cables along the West African Coast, have negatively impacted data and fixed telecom services in several countries of West Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, among others.

“The cuts occurred somewhere in Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, with an attendant disruption in Portugal. Cable companies West African Cable System (WACS) and African Coast to Europe (ACE) in the West Coast route from Europe have experienced faults while SAT3 and MainOne have downtime.

“Similar undersea cables providing traffic from Europe to the East Coast of Africa, like Seacom, Europe India Gateway (EIG), Asia- Africa-Europe 1 (AAE1), are said to have been cut at some point around the Red Sea, resulting in degradation of services across on these routes.

“In Nigeria and other West African countries, Internet access and speed have experienced disruptions in the networks of service providers in the affected countries.”

By Babajide Okeowo

