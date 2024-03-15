Rivers Commissioner resigns, picks up appointment with Tinubu’s govt

The Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Commissioner for Works,George-Kelly D. Alabo, has tendered his resignation on Friday.

Alabo cited his recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA, in a letter to the governor, as the reason for his resignation.

President Tinubu in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale announced the appointment of Alabo.

Ngelale in the statement said, “he President expects that the new Director-General will discharge his duties with integrity, diligence and dedication for the effective administration of the agency, and management of critical policies and programmes in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda for border communities development.”

Read Also: Tribunal sets date for final arguments in suit seeking to remove Diri as Bayelsa gov

He was one of the commissioners loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, who resigned during the heat of the political crisis in the state in 2023.

He, however, returned to his position after the intervention of President Tinubu in December 2023, where an eight-point resolution was signed at the Presidential Villa by Fubara, Wike and other important parties to resolve the political impasse in the state.

Governor Fubara has not yet commented on the latest resignation, nor has he announced a replacement for the Commissioner for Works position. It remains to be seen how this development will impact ongoing infrastructure projects within the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now