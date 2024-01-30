Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Fubara from re-presenting Rivers’ 2024 budget

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit seeking to stop the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara from re-presenting the state’s 2024 budget estimate of N800 billion.

A five-member Rivers State House of Assembly led by the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, on December 13, 2023, passed the appropriation bill forwarded by Fubara and the governor signed the bill the following day.

But Justice James Omotosho in a judgement delivered on January 22 set aside the budget passed by five lawmakers and signed by the governor.

He also restrained Governor Fubara from frustrating the House under Martin Amaewhule-led leadership from sitting or interfering in its legislative functions.

The judge equally barred the National Assembly, the police, and any member of the state executive arm from interfering in the Assembly’s affairs.

But Justice Abdulmalik, on the same day, granted the ex-parte order filed by six elders in the state.

The plaintiffs are a member of the Assembly representing Bonny State Constituency, Victor Okon Jumbo, Senator Bennett Birabi, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Rear Admiral O.P. Fingesi, Ann Kio Briggs, and Emmanuel Deinma.

The judge directed the parties not to take further steps, pending the determination of the application seeking to stop Fubara from re-presenting the already passed 2024 budget before the legislative house.

The plaintiffs through their lawyer, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), sought an order declaring the seats of the 27 lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) vacant, among other reliefs.

They queried the constitutionality of a peace agreement they alleged that President Bola Tinubu made Governor Fubara enter into with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In Tuesday’s proceeding, the judge set aside the earlier interim order made on January 22, directing parties in the suit to maintain a status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

She held that a similar suit in the matter had already been decided by a sister court on the day the interim order was granted.

