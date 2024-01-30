LP can dislodge APC and PDP in Edo – Abure

The Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, said on Tuesday the party can dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

He stated this in Abuja addressing journalists on some of the challenges being faced by the party since the 2023 general elections.

Abure said the time has come for LP to rule Edo State and correct the mistakes of the past.

He said: “We need to make it categorically clear that LP has what it takes to win Edo; I have spent 20 years in this party and I have tried to change the status of the party to a major opposition party from a small party.

“We have the opportunity to produce the next governor of Edo State. I am also from Edo, so we will work to produce a credible leader for the state.

“Therefore, having this opportunity of leading this party at this time, we cannot compromise the integrity of the party. I can’t short-change the party and I will remain a worthy credible leader of the party.

“I am assuring the LP that we will conduct credible party primaries with transparency and integrity in Edo. This is very necessary because where a party lacks internal democracy, the best candidate can never emerge.”

READ ALSO: PDP clears Shaibu, Ighodalo, 8 others for Edo governorship primary

The chairman stressed that the people of Edo State are desperately looking up to the LP to give them a credible leader and the party will do just that.

He revealed that the party has been facing numerous challenges since the 2023 elections, especially threats to life, but would not relent because the struggle for a better country comes with such challenges.

He insisted that no amount of threat would discourage LP from rescuing Nigeria from the hands of dangerous individuals.

“We have been faced with many challenges since the end of the 2023 election. They have threatened my life and that of other party members since the 2023 elections.

“We are also faced with accusations of forgery and corruption cases and people are being paid to destabilise the party.

“We are, however, not discouraged by these challenges as the struggle for a new Nigeria comes with so many challenges just like what Nelson Mandela, Obafemi Awolowo and others faced,” Abure added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now