LP chairman, Julius Abure, sacks five aides

The NatiConfusion in LP as Abure, Apapa lay claim to chairmanship seatonal Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has approved the sack of five aides following the conclusion of the party’s petition on the outcome of the last presidential election.

In a statement issued on Saturday by LP National Secretary, Umar Farouk, the chairman said all appointments relating to elections and campaigns had been formally dissolved.

He wished the appointees well in their future engagements.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Inyang Okoro on Thursday upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The panel dismissed the appeals filed by the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, for lack of merit.

The statement read: “The effected appointees include: Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, Chairman, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties; Engr. Balami Isaac David, Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization; Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations; Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT.”

