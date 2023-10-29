Gumi wants to ignite religious, ethnic war in Nigeria —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister and APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies in the country to caution popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over recent comments capable of inciting religious and ethnic wars in Nigeria.

In the past few weeks, Gumi had been reported to make comments that could easily inflame the country as well as provoke ethnic wars, leading Fani-Kayode to tell the Federal Government to call the scholar to order over his comments.

In a recent sermon in Kaduna, Gumi was reported to have accused President Bola Tinubu of appointing more Christians into his cabinet, especially in the security department, and predicted that the president would not be allowed to remain in power for the next four years if he failed to meet specific demands.

Gumi also sparked outrage in a sermon at a Mosque in Kaduna where he declared that Southerners and Christians cannot be trusted with the nation’s security.

In yet another sermon, the Islamic cleric was reported to have accused Tinubu of planning to turn Abuja into Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike hosted the Israeli Ambassador in his office in the fallout of the Israeli-Hamas war.

In his admonition, Gumi allegedly warned that Tinubu was planning to turn the capital territory into a Christian state where Muslims would be targeted and killed.

But in a statement on Sunday, the former Minister said Gumi is trying to ignite a religious war in Nigeria and should be called to order.

“Whichever way you view him, one thing is clear: Gumi is trying to ignite a religious and ethnic war in Nigeria and someone needs to call him to order before it is too late.

“The inciting, provocative & deeply insulting, words, which I shall quote in this contribution, from a man that hates Christians, Middle-Belters & Southerners with what the Holy Bible describes as “a perfect hatred” & a man that is a vicious psychopath, a dangerous, subversive & an unrelenting & insidious religious & ethnic bigot, will prove it.

“He is indeed the Cleric of Blood, destruction and carnage & his name is Sheik Ahmad Gumi.”

