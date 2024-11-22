‘Simon Ekpa, a feral pyscopath, hate-filled sociopath’, FFK celebrates arrest of Biafran agitator

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has celebrated the arrest of Finland-based Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa who was reportedly arrested by the Finland authorities on terror-related offenses.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) was arrested along with four other individuals for allegedly inciting violence in the eastern region of Nigeria which has led to killings, kidnappings and other criminal activities.

As the Nigerian government is making plans on a means of extraditing the fugitive back to the country, Fani-Kayode who is popularly called FFK, took to his official X handle to applaud the arrest of Ekpa who in described in very unflattering terms.

“The arrest and detention of one Simon Ekpa by the Finnish authorities for terrorism-related charges and inciting terrorism in Nigeria is good news,” FFK wrote.

READ ALSO: Simon Ekpa, four others arrested in Finland over terrorist propaganda

“Not only is this misguided young man a feral pyscopath, a hate-filled sociopath, a notorious coward and a man of blood, but he is also a religious bigot, an unrepentant racist, an ethnic supremacist and an enemy of humanity.

“He derived pleasure from killing and torturing our people and he waged war on our nation from the safety of Finland.

“Many innocent Nigerians were killed on his orders and as a consequence of his foul and divisive rhetoric.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to others in our nation who believe that division, violence & terror are the only way forward and who have no respect for the sanctity of human life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now