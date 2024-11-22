Following arrest in Finland, IPOB again disowns Simon Ekpa

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has disowned the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafran Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, following his arrest in Finland.

Ekpa was reportedly arrested and sent to prison in Finland for spreading terrorist propaganda and terror-related activities.

According to the BBC, the Finland-based separatist agitator, was arrested along with four other individuals and subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Päijät-Häme on charges of “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media” and ‘public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.’

With reactions trailing the arrest of the dissident, IPOB, in a statement late Thursday, once again, denounced Ekpa, insisting that he is not a member of the group.

In the statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said contrary to the widespread news that Ekpa is an IPOB leader, the Finland-based agitator is not an IPOB member, let alone be a leader in IPOB.

The statement titled ‘Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member and must not be associated with IPOB”, went on to say:

“The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the purported arrest and claim of being an IPOB member by the infamous Prime Minister of Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE) named Simon Ekpa. For public records, Simon Ekpa has never been a member of IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently being detained illegally in the DSS solitary confinement by the Nigerian Government since almost four years.

“Contrary to the disinformation from the BBC News report that Simon Ekpa is an IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member, let alone be a leader in IPOB.

“IPOB has some family units in Finland, and Simon Ekpa is not a registered member of any IPOB unit in Finland or any unit globally. Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu established IPOB as a peaceful movement to seek Biafra Independence via a supervised UN referendum.

“IPOB is a peaceful global movement that has never taken to violence or arms struggle in two decades of our self-determination struggle. Even though the various murderous government regimes in Nigeria have provoked us. We have remained resolute and peaceful.

“On the other hand, Simon Ekpa was seen by some innocent Biafrans as someone sympathetic to the Biafra course. Until they discovered that he was a destructive agent paid to infiltrate and destroy the IPOB peaceful movement for Biafra self-determination.

‘He recruited violent criminals to destabilize the South East Region in 2021. He is a self acclaimed prime minister of a small group called Biafra Government in Exile (BGIE). The infamous BGIE led by Simon Ekpa created a violent group that call themselves the Biafra Liberation Army.

“They have perpetuated various violent acts against the civilians in the Eastern Region in the name of Biafra agitation. IPOB family worldwide refused to accept that system to achieve Biafra freedom and sovereignty.

“His group and the Nigerian Army are responsible for many kidnappings, rapes, forceful disappearances, killings, and burning of homes in the South Eastern region. Undoubtedly, Simon Ekpa has claimed responsibility for the violent actions of his criminal gang.

“The Simon Ekpa led group has no alliance or relationship with IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He recruited his criminals who have been terrorizing the Biafran territory since 2021 after the kidnapp, extraordinary rendition, and illegal detaintion of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government and politicians whom Biafrans believe contracted Simon Ekpa has been tagging his group’s violent and terrorist activities on IPOB just to blackmail and demonize the genuine and peaceful Biafra self-determination struggle led by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“IPOB is by this press release, calling on BBC News and Finnish Authorities to note that Simon Ekpa has no relationship with IPOB in Finland or any other unit globally. He should not be associated with IPOB because IPOB does not support violent agitation that he represents.

“IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a peaceful movement that has adopted civil disobedience to press our demand for Biafra’s self-determination and referendum, unlike Simon Ekpa, who recruits and funds criminals who carry out killings of civilians and government agents, destroyed many homes in Biafra territory. Therefore, no person or institution should link Simon Ekpa and his group to IPOB. We do not have any relationship whatsoever.

“Simon Ekpa has been shielded from arrest and terrorism charges against innocent Biafran civilians by the Nigerian and the Finnish governments’ diplomatic maneuvering. However, for every crime, there is a day of reckoning.

“On the purported arrest of Simon Ekpa, all IPOB members, Biafrans and lovers of Biafra freedom should remain calm and focus on the ball which is the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the illegal detention and the Biafra restoration project. IPOB does not do violent agitation or violence against civilians. IPOB does not do violent agitation or violence against the Nigerian Security Forces or the sponsored infiltrator criminals represented by Simon Ekpa.”

