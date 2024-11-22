Nigerian Military hails Finland for arresting Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa, wants him extradited

The Defence Headquarters, on Thursday, expressed satisfaction with the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a prominent figure in the Biafra secessionist movement, by Finnish authorities.

Ekpa, who is accused of inciting violence and terrorism in Nigeria’s southeastern region, was apprehended in Finland on Thursday.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, and Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, both praised the arrest as a significant victory in the fight against terrorism.

They conveyed the Chief of Defence Staff’s (CDS) delight over Ekpa’s arrest, expressing hope for his extradition to Nigeria to face justice.

“The CDS has always called for the arrest of Simon Ekpa following his deep involvement in fueling terrorism in the South-East Nigeria,” Buba stated. “We are delighted about his arrest and glad that the international community is partnering with Nigeria in our fight against terrorism.”

Ekpa, who had been declared wanted by the Nigerian government in March 2023, is accused of using social media platforms to incite violence and promote the secession of Biafra.

Finnish authorities have charged him with public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent, a charge linked to his activities in Nigeria.

