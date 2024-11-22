Industrial crisis looms at UNIMED as SSANU threatens legal action over planned N65m anniversary spending

A brewing industrial crisis is threatening to disrupt the peace at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) in Ondo State, as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has kicked against the institution’s plan to spend N65 million on its 10th anniversary celebration.

The union, which described the move as insensitive and ill-timed, is protesting the fact that the university owes its workers several months’ worth of salaries and allowances.

Comrade Oluwaseyi Abayomi, speaking on behalf of SSANU via a press release on Thursday, urged the university management to prioritize the welfare of its staff over frivolous spending.

“After exhaustive deliberation and consideration of the matter, congress expresses disappointment at the high level of insensitivity of the Management,” Abayomi said.

“We demand that the university reverses its decision to spend N65 million on the anniversary celebration and instead focuses on addressing the pressing welfare issues of its staff.”

The union listed several unresolved issues, including the non-payment of 12 months’ arrears of remittance to members of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), non-implementation of the Employee Compensation Act, 2010, and non-payment of 18 months’ arrears of the January 2023 wage award.

However, the university’s management has denied the allegations, describing them as “false, baseless, and unfounded.” Isaac Oluyi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of UNIMED, said the anniversary celebration is aimed at showcasing the institution’s achievements and galvanizing support for its development.

Oluyi added that the university is exploring fundraising options to finance the celebration and that a significant portion of the funds will be used to open a new campus.

He also highlighted the administration’s efforts to prioritize staff welfare, including the payment of arrears, implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and payment of annual bonuses.

Despite the management’s denials, the SSANU has vowed to resist the “wasteful spending” on the anniversary celebration and has threatened to explore legal options if the university fails to address its demands.

The union has also directed its members not to participate in the celebration unless the management reverses its decision.

