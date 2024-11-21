Simon Ekpa, four others arrested in Finland over terrorist propaganda

Self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has been reportedly arrested in Finland for allegedly spreading terrorist propaganda and terror-related activities.

According to the BBC, the Finland-baser separatist agitator, was arrested along with four other individuals and subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Päijät-Häme on charges of “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media” and ‘public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.’

In a statement published on BBC’s website on Thursday, the Central Criminal Police in Finland said it arrested five persons on suspicion of terrorist crimes.

The statement quoted the police as saying the main suspect was arrested “on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent”, while four others were arrested “for financing a terrorist crime”.

“Claims will be heard in Päijät-Häme district court today, November 21,” the statement reads.

“The detention demands are related to the preliminary investigation, in which a Finnish citizen of Nigerian background, born in the 1980s, is suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

“The police suspect that the man has promoted his efforts from Finland by means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-Eastern Nigeria,’ the statement issued by the head of the investigation, Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen from the Central Crime Police stated, adding that “the man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels.”

“Four other persons are suspected of financing the aforementioned activity. All five suspects of the crime have been arrested during the beginning of the week.

“International cooperation has been carried out during the preliminary investigation,” the statement added.

