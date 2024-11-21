Peter Obi urges Nigerian govt to prioritize agriculture amid growing hunger crisis

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to intensify investments in agriculture as a solution to Nigeria’s escalating hunger crisis.

Obi made the appeal during a visit to Mary Agro Farms in Omughu, Obeleagu-Umana, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. His visit, which followed his participation in the Peaceland University conference in Enugu, underscored the need for innovative agricultural practices to address food insecurity.

Speaking about the farm’s progress, Obi stated, “Between the time I visited their pilot scheme in Udi over two years ago and supported them, and yesterday, when I visited their permanent site, I was delighted to witness a remarkable transformation that underscores their commitment to excellence and growth.”

During the visit, Obi commended Mary Agro Farms for their expansion and the adoption of innovative practices, which he described as critical for enhancing food security. He reinforced his support by donating ₦20 million to the farm.

“In line with my tradition of supporting productive ventures, I donated ₦20 million to the farm. I hope they will continue to remain innovative and productive, especially during this critical period of severe hunger, food scarcity, and inflation in our nation,” Obi said.

Highlighting the urgency of the food crisis, Obi cited sobering statistics from recent reports. According to a United Nations projection, 33 million Nigerians could face severe hunger by 2025. Similarly, Save the Children International has warned that 5.4 million Nigerian children are at risk of acute malnutrition within the same timeframe.

“For a nation already battling severe hunger, these alarming statistics call for immediate action. I continue to urge governments at all levels to take measurable steps toward investing in food production to mitigate the ongoing food crisis,” Obi stated.

Obi praised the management and staff of Mary Agro Farms for their dedication and resilience, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to agricultural productivity. He noted that such efforts are essential to combating hunger and building a more sustainable food system in Nigeria.

